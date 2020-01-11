Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 11, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 11, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 13 the number of attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used all types of forbidden hard weaponry against Ukrainian troops and released in total 81 mines upon Ukrainian troops positions.

(2) Russian proxies launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane (3 times and released 8 mines),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Nevelske,

grenade launchers – near Maryinka and Vodyane (3 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Maryinka and Vodyane (3 times),

small arms – near Maryinka, Vodyane (3 times), Novotroytske and Nevelske.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 7 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Orikhove (4 times and 14 shells released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (4 times and 14 mines released) and Novotoshkivske (5 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortra launchers – near Orikhove (4 times and 16 mines released) and Luhanske (32 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pivdenne,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Orikhove (4 times) and Luhanske,

small arms – near Orikhove (4 times).

(4) 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

EMPR



