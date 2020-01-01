Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 12, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 12, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden hard 120-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (3 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky (3 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Pisky (3 times),

small arms – near Pisky (3 times).

(3) no losses reported among Ukrainian servicemen in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

EMPR