Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 13, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 13, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

automatic grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

high caliber machine guns – near Vodyane,

small arms – near Vodyane.

(3) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (7 mines released) and Orikhove (19 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Travneve,

high caliber machine guns – near Orikhove and Travneve,

small arms – near Travneve.

(3) No lethal asualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen in the war zone for the last 24 hours.

EMPR