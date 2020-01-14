Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 14, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 14, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

small arms – near Vasylivka.

(3) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (20 mines released) and Novotoshkivske (3 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (10 mines released) and Novotoshkivske (3 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Zaytseve, Novoluhanske and Luhanske,

small arms – near Novoluhanske.

(4) No lethal asualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen in the war zone for the last 24 hours.

EMPR