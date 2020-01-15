Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 15, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 15, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces incresed to 10 the number of attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use different types of forbidden hard weaponry (122-mm artillery, 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers) against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

high caliber machine guns – near Nevelske and Shyrokino,

small arms – near Novotroytske, Shyrokino and Maryinka.

(3) Russian proxies launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (8 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (28 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (8 mines released) and Krymske (8 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske,

automatic grenade launchers – near Orikhove and Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Krymske and Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Novoluhanske.

(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

