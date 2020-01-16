Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 16, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 16, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use hard forbidden weaponry (152-mm artillery, 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers) against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 7 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

grenade launchers – near Pisky,

high caliber machine guns – near Pisky, Nevelske, Shyrokino and Vasylivka,

UAV – near Pavlopil (6 mines released),

sniper fire – near Avdyivka,

small arms – near Shyrokino.

(3) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 152-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (6 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (27 mines released) and Novotoshkivske (14 mines),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Svitlodarsk (2 mines released) and

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions in the war zone for the last 24 hours.

