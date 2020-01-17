Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 17, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 17, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 12 the number of attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. They widely used forbidden hard weaponry (152-mm ans 122-mm artillery, 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers) against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,

high caliber machine guns – near Novotroytske,

small arms – near Novotroytske.

(3) Russian proxies launched 9 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 152-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (8 rounds released),

forbidden 122-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (10 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times and 18 mines released) and Orikhove (9 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times and 10 mines released) and Orikhove (15 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Myronivske and Luhanske,

automatic grenade launchers – near Zaytseve and Orikhove,

grenade launchers – near Travneve,

high caliber machine guns – near Travneve, Orikhove and Luhanske,

sniper fire – near Novozvanivka,

small arms – near Travneve, Zaytseve and Orikhove.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions in the war zone for the last 24 hours.

