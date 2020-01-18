Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 18, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 18, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (2 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka (2 times),
grenade launchers of differnt systems – near Shyrokino and Pavlopil,
high caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino and Pavlopil,
small arms – near Shyrokino, Vasylivka and Pavlopil.
(3) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (4 mines released),
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Orikhove,
high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske,
small arms – near Luhanske.
(4) No lethal casualties and no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian serviceman for the last 24 hours.Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR krasnogorivka luhansk oblast luhanske NSC orikhove pavlopil Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Shyrokyne Ukraine vasylivka war war in ukraine latest news