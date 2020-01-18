Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 18, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 18, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (2 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka (2 times),

grenade launchers of differnt systems – near Shyrokino and Pavlopil,

high caliber machine guns – near Shyrokino and Pavlopil,

small arms – near Shyrokino, Vasylivka and Pavlopil.

(3) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (4 mines released),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Orikhove,

high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske,

small arms – near Luhanske.

(4) No lethal casualties and no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian serviceman for the last 24 hours.

EMPR



Tags: