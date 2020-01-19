Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 19, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 19, 2020

, 0

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 19, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.




(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day, including the use of forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil and Krasnogorivka,

APC fire – near Krasnogorivka,

UAV – near Pavlopil,

small arms – near Pisky and Vasylivka.

(3) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near  Orikhove (27 mines released),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Orikhove,

high caliber machine guns – near  Orikhove,

small arms – near   Orikhove.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed and 10 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags:
Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Copyright ©2014-2020 EMPR

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?