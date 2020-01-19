Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 19, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 19, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day, including the use of forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil and Krasnogorivka,
APC fire – near Krasnogorivka,
UAV – near Pavlopil,
small arms – near Pisky and Vasylivka.
(3) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (27 mines released),
grenade launchers of different systems – near Orikhove,
high caliber machine guns – near Orikhove,
small arms – near Orikhove.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed and 10 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.