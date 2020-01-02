Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 2, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 2, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine (North area) for the last day. The enemy used the following types of arms:

grenade launchers – near Orikhove and Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Orikhove and Novoluhanske,

small arms – Orikhove and Novoluhanske.

(2) 1 Ukrainian serrviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR