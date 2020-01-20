Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 20, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 20, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 122-mm artilley as well as 120-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky,
high caliber machine guns – near Pisky,
small arms – near Pisky.
(3) Russian proxies launched 10 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Orikhove (9 rounds released),
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (33 mines released) and Novotoshkivske (8 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove (9 mines released),
high caliber machine guns – near Novooleksandrivka,
small arms – near Novooleksandrivka.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions for the last 24 hours.Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR luhansk oblast novooleksandrivka novotoshkivske NSC orikhove pisky Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Ukraine war war in ukraine latest news