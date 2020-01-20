Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 20, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 20, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 122-mm artilley as well as 120-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky,

high caliber machine guns – near Pisky,

small arms – near Pisky.

(3) Russian proxies launched 10 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Orikhove (9 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (33 mines released) and Novotoshkivske (8 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove (9 mines released),

high caliber machine guns – near Novooleksandrivka,

small arms – near Novooleksandrivka.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: