Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian forces launched 1 attack near the settlement of Avdyivka in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

high caliber machine guns,

small arms,

(3) Russian forces launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Zaytseve (2 times), Krymske and Novoluhanske,

grenade laucnhers – near Krymske,

APC fire – near Zaytseve (2 times),

small arms – near Novoluhanske and Krymske,

(4) No lethal casualtes as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

