Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 21, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 21, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil and Vodyane,
gtrenade launchers – near Maryinka,
high caliber machine guns – near Maryinka, Vodyane and Opytne,
small arms – near Opytne.
(3) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (17 mines released),
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske,
grenade launchers – near Luhanske and Travneve,
high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske and Travneve,
small arms – near Travneve.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.