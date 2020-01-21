Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 21, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 21, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil and Vodyane,

gtrenade launchers – near Maryinka,

high caliber machine guns – near Maryinka, Vodyane and Opytne,

small arms – near Opytne.

(3) Russian proxies launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (17 mines released),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske,

grenade launchers – near Luhanske and Travneve,

high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske and Travneve,

small arms – near Travneve.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: