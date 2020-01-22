Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 22, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 22, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

small arms – near Krasnogorivka and Vodyane.

(3) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Zaytseve (4 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve,

high caliber machine guns – near Zaytseve ,

small arms – near Zaytseve.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian serviceman for the last 24 hours.

