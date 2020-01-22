Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 22, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 22, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
grenade launchers – near Vodyane,
small arms – near Krasnogorivka and Vodyane.
(3) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Zaytseve (4 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve,
high caliber machine guns – near Zaytseve ,
small arms – near Zaytseve.
(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian serviceman for the last 24 hours.Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR krasnogorivka luhansk oblast NSC Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Ukraine Vodiane war war in ukraine latest news zaytseve