Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 23, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 23, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 82-mm artilley as well as 120-mm mortar launchers fire against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launcher – near Lebedynske (2 mines released) and Vodyane (4 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,
high caliber machine guns – near Talakivka, Vodyane and Lebedynske,
sniper fire – near Talakivka,
small arms – near Talakivka and Lebedynske.
(3) Russian proxies launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
automatic grenade launchers – near Shumy,
high caliber machine guns – near Mayorsk.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions for the last 24 hours.