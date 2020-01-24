Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 24, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 24, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 11 the number of attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continue to use forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 8 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launcher – near Talakivka (8 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoselivka Druha,

automatic grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoselivka Druha and Avdyivka,

small arms – near Krasnogorivka, Vodyane, Novoselivka Druha and Shyrokino.

(3) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy and Orykhove,

high caliber machine guns – near Hutyr Vilnuy.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

