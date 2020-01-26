Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 26, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 26, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used hard forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 9 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launcher – near Pisky (3 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launcher – near Vodyane (10 mines released) and Shyrokino (3 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Berezove,

automatic grenade launchers – near Nevelske,

grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times), Shyrokino, Verkhnyotoretske and Pisky,

high caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil (2 times), Verkhnyotoretske, Avdyivka and Pisky,

sniper fire – nera Berezove,

small arms – near Pavlopil (2 times), Shyrokino, Verkhnyotoretske, Avdyivka, Berezove and Pisky.

(3) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

high caliber machine guns – near Katerynivka.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

