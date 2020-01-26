Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 26, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 26, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used hard forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 9 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launcher – near Pisky (3 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launcher – near Vodyane (10 mines released) and Shyrokino (3 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Berezove,
automatic grenade launchers – near Nevelske,
grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (2 times), Shyrokino, Verkhnyotoretske and Pisky,
high caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil (2 times), Verkhnyotoretske, Avdyivka and Pisky,
sniper fire – nera Berezove,
small arms – near Pavlopil (2 times), Shyrokino, Verkhnyotoretske, Avdyivka, Berezove and Pisky.
(3) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
high caliber machine guns – near Katerynivka.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.avdiivka berezove Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR katerynivka luhansk oblast nevelske NSC pavlopil pisky Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine Shyrokyne Ukraine verkhnyotoretske Vodiane war war in ukraine latest news