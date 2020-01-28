Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 28, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 28, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used hard forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launcher – near Lebedynske (9 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Taramchuk,

grenade launchers – near Pisky, Lebedynske and Novotroytske (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Novotroytske (2 times), Taramchuk, Lebedynske and Pisky,

APC fire – near Lebedynske,

small arms – near Pisky, Taramchuk, Lebedynske and Novotroytske (2 times),

(3) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launcher – near Novotoshkivkse (5 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launcher – near Kindrashivka Nova,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Bogdanivka,

grenade launchers – near Mayorsk and Pivdenne,

small arms – Pivdenne and Bogdanivka.

(4) No lethal casualties reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

