Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 29, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 29, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used hard forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launcher – near Lebedynske (2 times and 20 mines released),
grenade launchers – near Berezove and Lebedynske (2 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske (2 times),
small arms – near Lebedynske (2 times) and Vasylivka,
(3) Russian proxies launched 8 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launcher – near Novotoshkivkse (4 times and 26 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launcher – near Novotoshkivkse (4 times and 5 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Troytske,
high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Novotoshkivkse (4 times) and Orikhove,
grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske (2 times), Novotoshkivkse (4 times) and Orikhove,
small arms – Novoluhanske (2 times).
(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.