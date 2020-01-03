Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 3, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 3, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian forces launched 2 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel grenade launchers – near Mykolayvka,

grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,

small arms – nera Novotroytske and Mykolayvka.

(3) Russian forces launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orykhove,

grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Novoluhanske,

(4) No lethal casualtes as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: