Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 30, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 30, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used hard forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers – near Maryinka, Lebedynske and Pisky,

small arms – near Maryinka, Lebedynske and Pisky,

(3) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (2 mines released) and Novotoshkivske (3 times and 4 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivkse (3 times and 14 mines released),

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (2 times),

small arms – Novoluhanske (2 times).

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR