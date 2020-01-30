Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 30, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 30, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used hard forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
grenade launchers – near Maryinka, Lebedynske and Pisky,
small arms – near Maryinka, Lebedynske and Pisky,
(3) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (2 mines released) and Novotoshkivske (3 times and 4 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivkse (3 times and 14 mines released),
high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (2 times),
small arms – Novoluhanske (2 times).
(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.