Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 30, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 30, 2020

, 0

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 30, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used hard forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers – near Maryinka, Lebedynske and Pisky,

small arms – near Maryinka, Lebedynske and Pisky,

(3) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (2 mines released) and Novotoshkivske (3 times and 4 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivkse (3 times and 14 mines released),

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske (2 times),

small arms – Novoluhanske (2 times).

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Related Articles




LATEST NEWS

TOP STORIES

DISCOVER UKRAINE

RECENT VIDEO

Russian government is connected to MH-17 downing

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, ASAP. EMPR team

Sending

Copyright ©2014-2020 EMPR

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?