Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 31, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 31, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used hard forbidden 122-mm artillery, 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Talakivka,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Berezove,
high caliber machine guns – near Talakivka,
small arms – near Talakivka.
(3) Russian proxies launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Novotoshkivske (3 times and 5 shells released),
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (3 times and 12 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivkse (3 times and 13 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Hutir Vilnuy,
high caliber machine guns – near Hutir Vilnuy.
