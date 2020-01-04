Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 4, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 4, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 3 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

high caliber machine guns – near Vasylivka,

small arms – near Vasylivka.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske and Zaytseve,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske and Zaytseve,

small arms – near Novoluhanske and Zaytseve,

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR