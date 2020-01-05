Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 5, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 5, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers – near Avdyivka, Verkhnyotoretske and Vodyane,

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka, Verkhnyotoretske and Vodyane,

small arms – near Avdyivka, Verkhnyotoretske and Vodyane.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel asnti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

