Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 5, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 5, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
grenade launchers – near Avdyivka, Verkhnyotoretske and Vodyane,
high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka, Verkhnyotoretske and Vodyane,
small arms – near Avdyivka, Verkhnyotoretske and Vodyane.
(3) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel asnti-tank grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,
high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske.
(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.avdiivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR luhansk oblast novoluhanske NSC Russia russia ukraine war Ukraine verkhnyotoretske Vodiane war war in ukraine latest news