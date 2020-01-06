Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 6, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 6, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 4 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 3 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane (8 mines released),

grenade launchers – near Hnutove,

high caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil,

small arms – near Hnutove.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

sniper fire – near Krymske.

(4) 2 killed in action and 1 wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

