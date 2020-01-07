Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 7, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 7, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day with the use of forbidden hard weaponry.
(2) Russian proxies launched 2 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
automatic anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky (2 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Pisky (2 times),
small arms – near Pisky (2 times).
(3) Russian occupiers launched 3 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske,
high caliber machine guns – near Krymske,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Krymske,
(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.