Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 8, 2020

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 2 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 2 attacks near the settlement of Vasylivka in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

grenade launchers,

small arms.

(3) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.

