Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of January 9, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of January 9, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy used forbidden 122-mm artillery as well as 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers against Ukrainian troops.
(2) Russian proxies launched 1 attack in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
high caliber machine guns – near Lebedynske,
small arms – near Lebedynske.
(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 122-mm artillery – near Hutyr Vilnuy,
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Hutyr Vilnuy,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Novoluhanske,
small arms – near Novooleksandrivka and Novoluhanske,
(4) 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last 24 hours.