Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 1, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 1, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 19 attacks including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 13 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Nevelske (6 mines released) and Pisky (8 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Lebedynske (2 times and 10 mines released) and Pisky (6 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka (2 times) and Lebedynske (2 times),

anti-tank missile complex – near Maryinka (3 times),

automatic grenade launchers – near Nevelske, Pisky and Pavlopil,

high caliber machine guns – near Maryinka (3 times), Krasnogorivka (2 times), Pavlopil, Vasylivka, Pisky and Lebedynske (2 times),

sniper fire – near Pisky,

small arms – near Maryinka (3 times), Pisky, Vasylivka and Lebedynske (2 times).

(3) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (7 mines released) and Krymske (12 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Travneve (3 mines released) and Orikhove (5 mines released),

grenade launchers – near Travneve,

high caliber machine guns – near Travneve,

small arms – near Travneve.

(4) 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR