Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 10, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 10, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks, including the use of forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (2 times),

high caliber grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (2 times),

UAV fire – near Shyrokino and Hnutove,

small arms – near Avdyivka (2 times).

(3) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar lauchers – near Orikhove (5 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Zaytseve (4 mines released) and Vodyane (4 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodayne,

grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske, Luhanske and Travneve,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske, Luhanske and Travneve,

small arms – near Novoluhanske, Luhanske and Travneve.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR