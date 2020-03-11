Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 11, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 11, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 17 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 8 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Novoselivka Druha (10 mines released), Shyrokino (11 mines released) and Avdyivka (5 mines released),

anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pisky (3 times),

high caliber grenade launchers – near Pisky (3 times), Vasylivka and Avdyivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Pisky (3 times), Avdyivka and Novoselivka Druha,

sniper fire – near Pavlopil,

small arms – near Pisky (3 times), Vasylivka and Avdyivka,

(3) Russian occupiers launched 9 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar lauchers – near Orikhove (10 mines released), Myronivske (2 mines released) and Novooleksandrivka (2 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Orikhove (5 mines released), Luhanske (9 mines released) and Hutir Vilnuy (10 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove, Hutir Vilnuy and Novooleksandrivka,

grenade launchers – near Luhanske, Novoluhanske and Zalizne,

high caliber machine guns – near Hutir Vilnuy, Novoluhanske, Zalizne and Luhanske,

small arms – near Novoluhanske and Zalizne.

(4) 3 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in actions and 9 Ukrainian serviceman were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR



