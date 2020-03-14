Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 14, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 14, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks, including the use of hard 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Lebedynske (11 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Slavne and Novomykhaylivka,
high caliber grenade launchers – near Lebedynske and Slavne,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Lebedynske,
small arms – near Lebedynske and Novomykhaylivka,
(3) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Orikhove (8 mines released),
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Bogdanivka-Pertyvske cross point,
automatic grenade launchers – near Krymske,
high caliber machine guns – near Krymske,
small arms – near Krymske.
