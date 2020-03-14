Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 14, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 14, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks, including the use of hard 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Lebedynske (11 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Slavne and Novomykhaylivka,

high caliber grenade launchers – near Lebedynske and Slavne,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Lebedynske,

small arms – near Lebedynske and Novomykhaylivka,

(3) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Orikhove (8 mines released),

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Bogdanivka-Pertyvske cross point,

automatic grenade launchers – near Krymske,

high caliber machine guns – near Krymske,

small arms – near Krymske.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

