Home » Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 15, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 15, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks, including the use of hard 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Pisky (3 times and 11 mines released) and Starognativka (5 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Slavne and Pavlopil,

high caliber grenade launchers – near Berezove and Pavlopil,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Berezove,

small arms – near Pavlopil.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 3 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar lauchers – near Shumy (6 mines released) and Zaytseve (3 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Novoluhanske (3 mines released) and Shumy (24 mines released),

grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske and Shumy,

small arms – near Novoluhanske.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian serviceman for the last 24 hours.

