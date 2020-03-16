Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 16, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 16, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 12 attacks, including the use of hard 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 10 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar lauchers – near Lebedynske (35 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Lebedynske (38 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Nevelske and Pavlopil,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Starognativka,

anti-tank missile complex – near Lebedynske,

high caliber grenade launchers – near Pisky (3 times), Shyrokino and Pavlopil,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Pisky (3 times), Shyrokino and Lebedynske,

small arms – near Pisky (3 times), Starognativka and Pavlopil.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krymske,

automatic grenade launchers – near Luhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske and Krymske,

small arms – near Luhanske.

(4) 4 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

