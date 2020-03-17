Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 17, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 17, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 7 attacks, including the use of hard 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Pisky (5 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka,

high caliber grenade launchers – near Pisky (2 times), Krasnogorivka and Lebedynske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Pisky (2 times) and Lebedynske,

small arms – near Pisky (2 times), Slavne and Krasnogorivka,

(3) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Hutir Vilnuy (3 mines released),

anti-tank missile complex – near Novotoshkivske,

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR