Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 18, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 18, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 10 attacks, including the use of hard 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar lauchers – near Satognativka (18 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Pavlopil (5 mines released) and Shyrokino (5 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Berezove and Slavne,
high caliber grenade launchers – near Pavlopil, Slavne and Berezove,
grenade launchers of different systems – near Pavlopil,
small arms – near Pavlopil and Berezove,
(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Novoluhanske (2 times and 5 mines released), Novotoshkivske (15 mines released) and Orikhove (5 mines released),
anti-tank missile complex – near Novoluhanske (2 times),
automatic easel anti-tank grenade – near Bogdanivka – Pertivske cross point,
small arms – near Bogdanivka – Pertivske cross point,
(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.