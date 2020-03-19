Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 19, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 19, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 15 the numer of attack, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Pavlopil (23 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Maryinka and Krasnogorivka,

high caliber grenade launchers – near Pisky (2 times), Vodyane and Krasnogorivka,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Pisky (2 times) and Vodyane,

(3) Russian occupiers launched 9 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar lauchers – near Krymske (20 mines released) and Novotoshkivske (12 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Zaytseve (3 mines released), Novoluhanske and Shchastya (2 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve and Pivdenne,

grenade launchers – near Krymske, Novoluhanske, Hutyr Vilnuy and Bohdanivka – Pertivske cross point (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Krymske, Zaytseve and Bohdanivka – Pertivske cross point (2 times),

small arms – near Krymske, Novoluhanske and Zaytseve,

(4) 3 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR