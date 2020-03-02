Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 2, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 2, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 11 attacks including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 7 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pisky (2 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske anfd Maryinka,
manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Avdyivka,
automatic grenade launchers – near Taramchuk, Berezove, Pisky and Nevelske,
high caliber machine guns – near Pisky, Maryinka and Lebedynske ,
small arms – Lebedynske, Maryinka, Berezove, Avdyivka and Nevelske.
(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
anti-tank missile complex – near Nyzhnyoteple,
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske and Novoluahnske,
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (12 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhanske (3 mines released),
high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske and Novoluhanske,
small arms – near Novoluhanske.
(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in action and 7 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.