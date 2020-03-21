Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 21, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 21, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotroytske (20 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Shyrokino and Krasnogorivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske,

automatic grenade launchers – near Shyrokino,

high caliber grenade launchers – near Novotroytske and Maryinka,

small arms – near Shyrokino, Novotroytske and Maryinka.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar lauchers – near Krymske (20 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Novotoshkivske (10 mines released),

APC fire – near Krymske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Luhanske,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novgorodske,

high caliber machine guns – near Luhanske,

small arms – near Hutyr Vilnuy.

(4) 4 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR