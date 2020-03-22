Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 22, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 22, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.

(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 10 the number of attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continues to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotroytske and Vodyane,

grenade launchers – near Maryinka,

high caliber grenade launchers – near Vodyane,

small arms – near Maryinka and Vodyane.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar lauchers – near Novgorodske (15 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar lauchers – near Novotoshkivske (8 mines released) and Novoluhanske (3 mines released),

grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Popasna,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near

high caliber machine guns – near Popasna and Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Novoluhanske.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

