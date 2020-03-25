Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 25, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 25, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continues to use forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka, Maryinka, Pavlopil and Berezove,

high caliber machine guns – near Berezove and Pavlopil,

small arms – near Pavlopil.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novooleksandrivka (4 mines released), Novotoshkivske (11 mines released), Travneve (2 mines released) and Krymske (10 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske and Travneve,

APC fire – near Krymske,

high caliber machine guns – near Krymske,

small arms – near Bogdanivka – Petryvske cross point.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

