Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 25, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 25, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 8 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continues to use forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka, Maryinka, Pavlopil and Berezove,
high caliber machine guns – near Berezove and Pavlopil,
small arms – near Pavlopil.
(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novooleksandrivka (4 mines released), Novotoshkivske (11 mines released), Travneve (2 mines released) and Krymske (10 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Novotoshkivske and Travneve,
APC fire – near Krymske,
high caliber machine guns – near Krymske,
small arms – near Bogdanivka – Petryvske cross point.
(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.berezove bogdanivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR krasnogorivka krymske luhansk oblast maryinka novooleksandrivka novotoshkivske NSC pavlopil petryvske Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine travneve Ukraine war war in ukraine latest news