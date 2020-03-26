Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 26, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 26, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 9 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continues to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Vodyane (5 mines released) and Pisky,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Krasnogorivka,

grenade launchers – near Avdyivka (2 times), Pisky and Vodyane,

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka (2 times),

small arms – near Avdyivka (2 times).

(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krymske (20 mines released) and Orikhove (3 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhanske (5 mines released),

grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske,

small arms – near Novoluhanske.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

