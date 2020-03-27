Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 27, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 26, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continues to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (51 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Slavne,

grenade launchers – near Talakivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Slavne and Avdyivka.

(3) Russian occupiers launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (3 mines released).

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

