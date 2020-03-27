Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 27, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 26, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continues to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (51 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Slavne,
grenade launchers – near Talakivka,
high caliber machine guns – near Slavne and Avdyivka.
(3) Russian occupiers launched attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (3 mines released).
(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.avdiivka Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR luhansk oblast luhanske NSC pavlopil Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine slavne talakivka Ukraine war war in ukraine latest news