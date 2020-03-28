Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 28, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 28, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces increased to 12 the number of attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continues to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 7 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Talakivka (6 mines released) and Pavlopil (3 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Talakivka, Starognstivka and Pavlopil,

anti-tank missile complex – near Vodyane,

grenade launchers – near Pisky (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Pavlopil and Bogdanivka,

small arms – near Pisky (2 times).

(3) Russian occupiers launched 5 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Myronivske (2 times),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Myronivske (2 times),

easel anti-tank greande launchers – near Myronivske (2 times),

manual anti-tank greande launchers – near Pivdenne and Luhanske,

high caliber machine guns – Myronivske (2 times), Troytske and Luhanske,

grenade launchers – near Troytske,

small arms – Myronivsky (2 times) and Pivdenne.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

