Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 29, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 29, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 15 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continues to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 11 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (2 times and 24 mines released), Vodyane (2 times and 23 mines released), Pisky (9 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (5 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane, Opytne and Maryinka (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Vodyane and Maryinka (2 times),

small arms – near Starognativka (2 times).

(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orykhove (5 times),

easel anti-tank greande launchers – near Zaytseve, Shumy and Khutyr Vilnuy,

high caliber machine guns – near Zaytseve,

sniper fire – near Shumy and Khutyr Vilnuy,

small arms – near Zaytseve, Shumy and Khutyr Vilnuy.

(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

