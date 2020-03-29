Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 29, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 29, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 15 attacks in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day. The enemy continues to use forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 11 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (2 times and 24 mines released), Vodyane (2 times and 23 mines released), Pisky (9 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (5 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Vodyane, Opytne and Maryinka (2 times),
high caliber machine guns – near Vodyane and Maryinka (2 times),
small arms – near Starognativka (2 times).
(3) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orykhove (5 times),
easel anti-tank greande launchers – near Zaytseve, Shumy and Khutyr Vilnuy,
high caliber machine guns – near Zaytseve,
sniper fire – near Shumy and Khutyr Vilnuy,
small arms – near Zaytseve, Shumy and Khutyr Vilnuy.
(4) 2 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.Conflict zone donbas donetsk oblast EMPR hutir vilnuy krasnogorivka luhansk oblast maryinka NSC opytne orikhove pavlopil pisky Russia russia ukraine war russian artillery ukraine shumy starognativka Ukraine Vodiane war war in ukraine latest news zaytseve