Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 3, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 3, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks, including the use of forbidden 152-mm artillery and 120-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 7 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 152-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (3 times and 2 rounds released),

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Krasnogorivka (2 times and 3 mines released) and Novomykhaylivka (6 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Lebedynske,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Maryinka. Avdyivka and Opytne,

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka, Lebedynske and Novomykhaylivka,

small arms – Maryinka, Avdyivka, Lebedynske and Opytne.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivske (2 times and 31 mines released), Orikhove (2 times and 10 mines released) and Krasnogorivka,

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove (2 times),

grenade launchers – near Krymske (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Krymske (2 times),

small arms – near Krymske (2 times).

(4) Russian forces losses for the last 2 days are as follows: 4 killed in actions and 2 wounded in actions.

(5) 5 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

