Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 30, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 30, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.




(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 13 attacks with forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 11 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pavlopil (10 mines released), Vodyane (10 mines released) and Bogdanivka (10 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Starognativka (3 times) and Taramchuk,

manual anti-tank grenade launchers – near Butyvka mine,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Vodyane, Avdyivka, Berezove (2 times) and Bogdanivka,

high caliber machine guns – near Berezove (2 times), Avdyivka and Taramchuk,

small arms – near Starognativka (3 times) and Butivka mine.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 2 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Luhanske (7 times),

easel anti-tank greande launchers – near Gladosove,

high caliber machine guns – near Gladosove,

small arms – near Gladosove.

(4) No lethal casualties as well as no wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

