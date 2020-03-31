Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 31, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 31, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 18 attacks with forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian proxies launched 12 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Lebedynske (2 times) and Vodyane (22 mines in total released), near Pavlopil (15 mines released), near Avdyivka (4 time and 14 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil,

grenade launchers of different systems – near Pisky (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Pisky (2 times),

sniper fire – near Nevelske,

small arms – near Maryinka.

(3) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Novotoshkivska and Novgorodske (29 mines released in total),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Novoluhanske, Hutyr Vilnuy and Luhanske,

easel anti-tank greande launchers – near Novotoshkivske, Hutyr Vilnuy and Novgorodske,

grenade launchers – near Novoluhanske, Shumy and Luhanske,

high caliber machine guns – near Novoluhanske, Shumy and Luhanske,

small arms – near Novoluhanske, Shumy, Hutyr Vilnuy and Luhanske.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed in actions and 4 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions reported among Ukrainian servicemen for the last 24 hours.

