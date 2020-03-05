Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 5, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 5, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.
(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks, including the use of forbidden 152-mm artillery and 120-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.
(2) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:
forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (2 times and 11 mines released),
forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (2 times and 8 mines released), Myronivske (4 mines released) and Travneve (3 mines released),
easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove and Shumy,
grenade launchers – near Krymske and Travneve,
high caliber machine guns – near Krymske and Travneve,
small arms – near Travneve.
