Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 5, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 5, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 6 attacks, including the use of forbidden 152-mm artillery and 120-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 6 attacks in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (2 times and 11 mines released),

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Orikhove (2 times and 8 mines released), Myronivske (4 mines released) and Travneve (3 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Orikhove and Shumy,

grenade launchers – near Krymske and Travneve,

high caliber machine guns – near Krymske and Travneve,

small arms – near Travneve.

(3) 4 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: