Russia – Ukraine war updates: daily briefings as of March 7, 2020

Russia – Ukraine war updates from the war zone in southeast Ukraine as of March 7, 2020 by Joint forces operation HQ data: EMPR highlights.









(1) Russian hybrid forces launched 5 attacks, including the use of forbidden 120-mm and 82-mm mortar launchers in the war zone in eastern Ukraine for the last day.

(2) Russian occupiers launched 4 attacks in the East area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 120-mm mortar launchers – near Pisky (12 mines released),

grenade launchers of different systems – near Avdyivka (2 times),

high caliber machine guns – near Avdyivka (2 times),

small arms – near Avdyivka (2 times).

(3) Russian occupiers launched 1 attack in the North area with the use of the following types of arms:

forbidden 82-mm mortar launchers – near Zaytseve (6 mines released),

easel anti-tank grenade launchers – near Zaytseve,

high caliber machine guns – near Zaytseve,

small arms – near Zaytseve.

(4) 1 Ukrainian serviceman was killed and 4 Ukrainian servicemen were wounded in actions for the last 24 hours.

EMPR

Tags: